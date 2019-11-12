close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
Rupee ends higher

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

The rupee closed slightly stronger in the interbank market on Monday, tracking increase in dollar sales from exporters, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 155.44 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 155.47. In the open market, the rupee gained five paisas to end at 155.50 versus the greenback.

The local currency was supported by increased exporter dollar conversions and expectations the current account deficit would improve further in July-October period and beyond. “We expect the rupee / dollar parity at 155.40 and 155.50 and in the coming sessions, amid weaker dollar demand and healthy inflows in the shape of remittances,” a dealer said.

“The rupee is also likely to get boost from a successful International Monetary Fund’s staff mission.” The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $443 million to $8.357 billion in the week that ended on November 1.

Some dealers said the expectations of monetary easing could also add gains to the currency. The State Bank of Pakistan is seeing keeping its policy rate at 13.25 percent at its monetary policy review meeting due this month. Some analysts expect the central bank to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points.

