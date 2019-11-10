OGDCL is on the old track of obliging favourite companies

Islamabad :While the government is fighting against the corruption and favoritism, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is running on the track to oblige blue-eyed companies and inflicting loss to national exchequer.

OGDCL is going to purchase GPS components from the company M/S Trimble Europe on high prices and ignoring the lowest bidders by saying that they don't have the requisite manufacturing experience.

Sources told 'The News' that OGDCL opened the bids for GPS components on 8-5-19 and declared three parties out of five as responsive.

Previously, the TORs were issued with 10 years manufacturing experience, as there were no other company meeting this criteria, whereas this year OGDCL has changed the conditions with 15 years of experience because some companies which were bidding for the last many years were meeting the condition of above mentioned experience.

There was no condition of 15 years manufacturing experience in the tender issued to national media, but later the condition was changed.

Sources told 'The News' that last year M/S Trimble Europe had supplied 8 unites same models of Trimble GPS receivers to Nespak for Rs9,400,000 per unit at a cost of Rs1,175,000, which includes 35% custom duties and taxes, 25% profit of supplier and 21.5% sales tax and income tax.

This year OGDCL has accepted 12 units of the same make and model for $116,526, which is equal to Rs18,178,056, unit price Rs1,514,838 without including 35% custom duties profit and income tax and sales tax but if 35% custom duties is added and 21.5% local taxes the total price of 12 units comes to Rs30,675,468 and unit price to Rs2,556,289.

Sources told that the lowest bid is Rs6,982,969 against purchase of 12 units, as total cost of 12 units comes to Rs2,369,500 by adding 35% duties taxes and 21.5% income tax and sales tax.

When 'The News' contacted spokesperson for OGDCL, he told that the department has Bidders Grievance Redressal Committee (BGRC) and no grievance received from bidders within 15 days period.

Later, a company submitted it grievance to BGRC despite the fact that it was delayed it was discussed in 37th and 38th meetings.

He told that previous TOR issued 10 Years manufacturing experience whereas current TOR contains condition of 15 years manufacturing experience in order to prove better quality and reliable equipment as several manufacturers in the world meet condition of required experience and healthy competition was expected.

He further told that M/S Trimble Europe for $116,526 on C&F by air Islamabad basis. "Financial Evaluation Committee recommended placement of order on technically responsive and financially lowest bidder," he added.