NCHD establishes 100 madrassa schools

Islamabad :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has so far established 100 Madrassa Schools under ‘Madrassa School Project’ to bring seminaries in mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in ICT, FATA, GB and AJK.

According to the details, 2480 Students were benefiting through this Project, there were 5,949 Community Feeder Schools working in remote areas across.

An official of NCHD said the country has provided primary education to 335,342 students and so far 6581 teachers were delivering their services.

Since inception NCHD had imparted literacy skills to 3.9 million adults, 90% of them were females in 170,190 literacy centers across the country along with literacy skill vocational and technical skill were provided to improve the living standards through enhancing their socio-economic situations, he said.