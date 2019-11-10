Nightmarish travelling on city roads

Two-hour bus ride from Sawan Adda to Pir Wadhai was quite an adventure. I was a little embarrassed when I was rushed onto the moving bus coming from Rawat, jumbled inside, searching for available seat in the minuscule, jam-packed aisle, colliding with passengers, until I as a final point found a unwanted unoccupied seat in the rear of the bus, where a punctured tyre was placed. I stretched out almost all the way to a flat position and even though the tyre occupied my leg room, it made fine foot rest.

The guy sitting by me was sleeping with half his body hanging off the front seat and his head pressed against the side of the bus. My body was wedged between the right and left passenger. I tried to ease myself by moving a bit but my shirt out of the blue caught the naked iron bar of the seat, and torn apart. Adding to my woes was the much longer than expected stay at every stop.

Have you like me ever taken a jumpy bus ride or crammed yourself into a dilapidated bus with windows that won’t open throughout the journey? Pindiites have been herded into dubious vehicles, sat on them praying that the jerking unrest was normal. Public transportation system is far from satisfactory in Pindi.

More new routes have been introduced. Vehicles are being operated even in suburban areas but many vehicles are very old and ill- maintained. The drivers are operating these vehicles which are still run even after the specified service limit. That the city routes are profitable is evident from the success of private operators. Are the transport authorities and elected representatives not aware of the requirements of Pindiites? Is there any possibility of getting this serious issue solved .What action could be taken on part of the people of Pindi?

Though a number of new vehicles have been introduced in the past two years, the old, dilapidated and damaged vehicles are still in service. Yesterday I made a reality check of buses at Pirwadhai Bus Stand, I came across a number of vehicles that were running without proper maintenance. Some of them were found to be even without spare tyres. I guess the workshops are certainly overburdened with backlog as the condition of some of the vehicles was not satisfactory. Some of them were standing at the stand with broken and ruptured seats. If you are a regular commuter who prefers traveling by bus, make sure to check the condition of the vehicle before boarding one. Chances are, you may end up on an ailing vehicle and may have to face difficulty during the journey.