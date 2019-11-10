First batch of 10,000 pilgrims performs rituals at Kartarpur Corridor

Faizan Bangash *** Sher Ali Khalti

LAHORE : The Pakistan government has opened the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday and permitted Indian pilgrims to visit the revered Sikh Guru’s final resting place without visa.

The three-kilometre corridor provided visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from India, allowing them to travel to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, spent the final years of his life. The passage links Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in Indian Punjab.

The first batch of 10,000 pilgrims performed their rituals in the compound of the Gurdwara on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Pakistan has allowed visits of 5,000 pilgrims to the shrine every day with additional number of pilgrims on special occasions, subject to capacity and expansion of facilities. Regular visitors will be given a one-day pass and they would return the same day.

The stunning white-coloured edifice of Gurdwara Baba Nanak stands tall as a symbol of peace and harmony despite the discordant relationship between the two neighboring countries.

A Langar Khana inside the complex has a capacity to house around 2,500 pilgrims. The pilgrims arrived after biometric registration at the counters set up by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the spot.

The government had acquired around 800 acres of land and handed it over to the Gurdwara management; out of which, over 42 acres were allocated for construction of the Gurdwara complex and 62 acre land for the agricultural purposes to meet the needs of the Langar Khana.

Moreover, visitors experienced Sikh culture and history at the museum set up in the vicinity. In addition, a 12-bed hospital has been established there.

Around 250 cameras had been installed round the clock vigil for foolproof security and effective monitoring of the complex, while 1,500 staffers were assigned to facilitate the pilgrims.

The pilgrims showed their satisfaction on the arrangements made by Pakistan. The corridor would be completed in two phases. The Phase I comprised of main corridor up to Zero Point, offices at Zero Point, basic polishing/shining of the existing building of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Baradari, community washrooms, Langar Hall, Angetha Sahib, Sarowar, tiling of lawn, administrative block, parking area, Granthi House.

The first phase was completed and the management was handed over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) before the 550th Janam Din celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

The second phase will be completed by 2,022 (tentatively). In the second phase, arrangements for accommodation of about 10,000 yatrees would be made which include construction of five and seven stars hotels and shopping malls/markets.

It is stated that both local and foreign investors might be invited to play their role in raising economic activities.