Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather prevailed in the City on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold in Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat and northern areas.

On Saturday, lowest temperature was recorded at Kalat, Astore and Skardu where the mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore it was 12.7°C and highest was 27.3°C.