Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Shopkeepers torture customer to death

Lahore

LAHORE : A 65-year-old man was tortured to death by two shopkeepers in the Kot Lakhpat area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Ashiq had bought a plastic pipe from a sanitary shop on Kutcha Jail Road which he later found substandard. On the day of the incident, he came to the shop and requested the accused shopkeepers, Usman and his brother Ali, to replace it but they refused to do so.

They exchanged harsh words with the victim and severely beat him up. As a result, his condition went critical. He was removed to hospital where he expired. Police removed the body to morgue.

