Child killed in crossfire

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was killed while a young man sustained bullet injuries over an unknown issue in Factory area police limits on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nauman while the injured as Faizan, 25. Two groups scuffled at Mayo Colony over some issue and resorted to firing. As a result, Nauman, a passerby, and Faizan received bullet injuries. They were rushed to hospital where the child died.