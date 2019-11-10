Clinic to be opened next week for video gaming addicts in UAE

ABU DHABI: An outpatient (OP) clinic for video gaming addicts will be opened next year in Abu Dhabi, a senior UAE official revealed. According to the UAE official news agency WAM, the UAE National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) will open the outpatient clinic in its premises in Abu Dhabi to serve both Emiratis and expatriates in the country. Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) listed gaming addiction - which they call "gaming disorder" - as a mental health condition for the first time. The NRC’s initiative to open the clinic for gaming addicts is in the wake of a decision of the WHO, the Director General of rehabilitation centre Dr Hamad Al Ghaferi said.