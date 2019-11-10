Removing Nawaz’s name from ECL: Interior ministry, NAB in a quandary

ISLAMABAD: The issue of removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) is still lingering between Interior Ministry and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and no decision has so far been made in this regard.

The Interior ministry and NAB are hesitant to take a decision and are shifting the responsibility to each other.

The Ministry of Interior sent a letter to NAB seeking its no objection for removing the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the ECL to go abroad for the medical treatment. According to NAB sources, the NAB has responded to Interior Ministry with seeking the medical reports of the medical board constituted for Nawaz Sharif as well as the medical report of the Sharif City Complex to examine the matter so that the NAB might take the decision and give its opinion on it. Sources said the NAB has responded that the government has the powers to take a decision on its own. Apparently it seems that the Ministry of Interior and NAB are avoiding to take the responsibility on the matter. The sources said it is possible that the matter now be referred to the Cabinet Committee to take the decision in this regard.