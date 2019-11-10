close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Agencies
November 10, 2019

Modi thanks Imran for cooperation

Top Story

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, thanked his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, for his cooperation on the Kartarpur Corridor issue. Speaking at an event, Modi said that Prime Minister Imran had understood the emotions of the Indian people. "I would like to thank Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for understanding the sentiments of the people of India," he said. Modi said that it had become easier for Sikh pilgrims to go to Guru Nanak's Gurdwara because of the corridor. "I would like to thank the authorities in Pakistan who helped create this corridor in a short span of time," he said. During his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Imran had urged Modi to solve the issue of occupied Kashmir through talks. The government of Pakistan has fulfilled a long-awaited demand of the Sikh community and Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to inaugurate today the extended Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the Kartarpur Corridor.

