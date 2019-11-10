close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 10, 2019

Two bogies of Pakistan Express train derail

National

November 10, 2019

KARACHI: Two bogies from the Rawalpindi bound Pakistan Express train derailed at Karachi Cantt station on Saturday but passengers remained unhurt.

Rail operations between Karachi and Rawalpindi were suspended as a result of the accident.

Two bogies of the train which originated from City station derailed while approaching Cantt station.

Eyewitnesses and railways officials said passengers were not injured. The railway traffic between Karachi and Rawalpindi was suspended due the accident but the railway authorities started operation soon and cleared the track for up and down traffic.

