Fazl slams Babri Masjid verdict

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday night said that Kartarpur opening ceremony was held but at the same time Indian Supreme Court gave verdict against Muslims in Babri Masjid case.

The Azadi March has been converted into 'Seerat-i-Tayyaba conference on the eve of Eidul Miladun Nabi.

Addressing a 'Seerat-i-Tayyaba Conference' on Saturday night, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Pakistan has been made an American colony and purpose of creation of Pakistan is still neglected. “The slavery of the west is being accepted on every step but we are clearly saying that we did not want any kind of slavery,” he said.

He said they will not accept the fake and rubber stamp Parliament. He said this conference is spreading a clear message to the world.

He said his conference is spreading a clear message to the world that Pakistanis love their prophet (PBUH) and no one would be allowed to play with their emotions. He also pray for the future of country and vowed to stand before the world with courage.