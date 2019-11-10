close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 10, 2019

Contempt of court: Firdous apologises to IHC

Top Story

 
November 10, 2019

Sg Sabah

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday submitted an unconditional apology in Islamabad High Court (IHC) over contempt of court case. Awan submitted her reply through counsel Qasim Nawaz Abbasi. Dr Firdous in her answer said, “she respects judiciary.”

IHC had issued contempt of court notice to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for criticising the institution of judiciary.

The show cause notice issued under Section 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 said that Awan maligned the IHC while saying that hearing of a petition on the release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a special dispensation.

