Azadi March: JUI-F holds ‘Seerat Conference’

ISLAMABAD: Azadi March protestors on Saturday observed a ‘Seerat-i-Tayyaba Conference’ arranged by the JUI-F on the eve of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. Various religious leaders have addressed the conference and highlighted the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Instead of political speeches in Azad March, religious speeches were delivered during conference.

It is expected that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce the future line of action in the light of decision of Rehbar Committee today (Sunday) to launch the second phase of Azadi March from Monday.

Meeting between Fazlur Rehman and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is expected to be held in a day or two.

In the meanwhile, talking with the newsmen, convener Rehbar Committee of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani said that the talks with the government was not suspended. “We are discussing how to move ahead with the dialogue,” he said. In a reply to a question, he said they had only responded Pervez Khattak in same tune which he adopted.

Asked whether Azadi March will initiate its second phase from Monday, he said they will implement their own plan be it on Monday or Tuesday. When asked about the meeting of Rehbar Committee, he said the meeting could be convened when it needed.