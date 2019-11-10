Iraqi leaders reach deal to end rallies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces fired live ammunition Saturday as they pushed towards Baghdad´s main anti-government protest camp, after political leaders agreed to stand by the cabinet by any means -- including force.
"The security forces are getting closer to us, but the protesters are trying to hold them off by burning tires," a doctor in Tahrir told AFP.
"We can hear live fire now and there are so many wounded." Earlier, security forces wrested back control of three bridges over the River Tigris.
