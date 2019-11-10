close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 10, 2019

Iraqi leaders reach deal to end rallies

World

AFP
November 10, 2019

BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces fired live ammunition Saturday as they pushed towards Baghdad´s main anti-government protest camp, after political leaders agreed to stand by the cabinet by any means -- including force.

"The security forces are getting closer to us, but the protesters are trying to hold them off by burning tires," a doctor in Tahrir told AFP.

"We can hear live fire now and there are so many wounded." Earlier, security forces wrested back control of three bridges over the River Tigris.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World