Russia marks Kalashnikov’s 100th birthday

MOSCOW: Dozens of cadets and youngsters from Russia´s Youth Army have been getting up close and personal with perhaps the world´s most iconic firearm as their country marks the centenary of the birth of Mikhail Kalashnikov, inventor of the legendary AK-47 rifle.

At Victory Museum in western Moscow, visitors including the young cadets are invited to assemble Kalashnikovs and pose for selfies at the exhibition dedicated to the ubiquitous automatic weapon.

On Sunday, the 100th anniversary of Kalashinkov´s birth is to be marked by a number of events, including the museum display and a biopic.

The military engineer, who died in 2013 at the age of 94, is seen in Russia as a national hero and symbol of the country´s proud military past.

His assault rifle has become a weapon of choice for both guerrillas and governments the world over. It is also a staple of military education in Russia. Maxim, a young cadet, said he learned to put together and take apart an AK rifle at school.