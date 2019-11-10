Indonesian tycoon held over journalist killings

JAKARTA: An Indonesian palm oil executive has been arrested for allegedly ordering the killing two activist journalists who were mediating a land dispute between his company and local residents, police said on Saturday.

Maraden Sianipar´s body was found last week in a ditch near a palm plantation in Labuhan Batu in North Sumatra province.

Police found the remains of his colleague, Maratua Siregar, in the same area a day later. Both had been stabbed multiple times.

On Saturday, North Sumatra authorities said they had arrested businessman Wibharry Padmoasmolo for allegedly masterminding the plot by paying nearing $3,000 to four men to commit the killings.

Padmoasmolo owns a firm that produces palm oil -- a widely used vegetable oil found in everything from soap to chocolate -- which was in a dispute with locals that the two victims were advocating for, police said.