Champions Man City to visit Anfield

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have lived through many false dawns in the 29 years since last lifting a league title, but the class of 2019/20 have the chance to prove they are the real deal when reigning champions Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday.

City’s relentless hunger to push the bar to new heights under Pep Guardiola has kept Liverpool waiting.

Despite posting the third highest points tally in English top flight history last season with 97, Liverpool lost out by a solitary point as City backed up their 100-point campaign with 98 to retain the title.

Beset by defensive injuries, those standards have slipped slightly at the start of this season, allowing Jurgen Klopp’s men to open up a six-point lead ahead of Sunday’s battle between the top two.

“Last season we won the Premier League (against) the best contender I ever faced in my career,” said Guardiola on Friday.

“Right now Liverpool are the strongest team in the world. Playing at Anfield, we know what it means for them and for all their rivals.”

Revitalised since Klopp took charge four years ago, Liverpool have not lost a home game in the Premier League since April 2017.

Their solitary defeat in the last 50 league games on any ground came away to City in January in a titanic tussle that ultimately decided the title race.

The consistency of both sides has seen this fixture become English football’s biggest game in recent seasons.

In 2017/18 it was Liverpool who ended City’s quest for an unbeaten league season and thrashed Guardiola’s men 5-1 on aggregate in an ill-tempered Champions League quarter-final.