Lakers win 7th straight NBA game

LOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 51 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their seventh straight NBA basketball game with a 95-80 victory over the Miami Heat.

Davis finished with a team-leading 26 points and eight rebounds and James scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers who are also 4-0 at home.

James had his streak of triple doubles snapped at three games as he finished with six assists and four rebounds.

“I just wanted to be aggressive and see if I could make it count,” said James, who registered his 1,000th career double double.

His three triple doubles in the previous three contests made him the first to do it since Magic Johnson accomplished the feat 32 years ago.

James previously led the Heat to two NBA titles before leaving to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

“We are very resilient. We bounce back and we don’t get rattled,” James said of the Lakers. “That’s not common for a team that has only been together a short period of time, but it is a good trait.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 22 points after scoring 34 in his previous game.

Backup point guard Goran Dragic came off the bench to score 19 points for the Heat who shot just 35.0 percent from the floor and made just six of 35 three point attempts.

Miami, who were playing on a short rest after beating Phoenix 124-108 the previous night, had their lowest-scoring and poorest-shooting game of the season.

The Heat were without starting forward Justise Winslow, who has now missed four straight games with back problems.

Elsewhere, Spencer Dinwiddie came off the bench to score a team high 34 points as the Brooklyn Nets overcame Damian Lillard’s 60-point performance with a 119-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard became the first NBA player this season to score 60 points after the league featured three in 2018-19. Houston Rockets guard James Harden had a pair of 61-pointers, while Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker also scored 60.