Smith in line for CSA job

JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Graeme Smith is in line to be South Africa’s first director of cricket, a position created in the aftermath of their 2019 World Cup exit.

Smith confirmed to Cricinfo that he was interviewed for the position this week. He is among at least two others in line for the job.

Suspended interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl and former national selector Hussein Manack were also interviewed. The position is expected to be filled inside two weeks, leaving sufficient time for the appointee to settle in before the home series against England that begins on Boxing Day. The candidates were interviewed by a five-person panel which included CSA board members Jack Madiseng, Shirley Zinn, Tebogo Siko, and Dawn Makhobo, along with board CEO Thabang Moroe.

The director of cricket will be responsible for overseeing all cricket played under CSA’s ambit, which includes the national teams, high-performance, age-group structures, and the domestic set-up. While similar to the England and Wales Cricket Board’s post — first occupied by Andrew Strauss and now Ashley Giles — it also requires skills in human resources, financial management and managing CSA’s transformation strategy. The CSA’s advertisement required interested candidates to have a qualification in sports management and at least 10 years’ experience either working in sports or media management, coaching or playing at a first-class level or above.

Smith has the highest profile and has the most successful playing career of the three candidates. Though he is best known for his commentary work, he has dabbled in the business of cricket as well.

Six months after retiring in March 2014, Smith joined financial services company Momentum — who were at the time sponsors of South Africa’s ODI team — as part of their corporate social responsibility team.