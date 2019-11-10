People are talking about —

-- a minister of the ruling party who loves to come on television and make political predictions, a case being the sit in that is being staged by the opposition. First he predicted that the planned protest would fizzle out; then he predicted that it would end in two days and now he is giving statements about the end result. People say he should learn to remain quiet and not play to the media gallery as he has become a laughing stock.

-- the news that some vested interests are hoping that the historic Flashman’s Hotel on the Mall Rawalpindi should be expanded and made commercially viable and how that would mean the destruction of a heritage building. People say the hotel should be renovated and a promotional campaign launched to make it a tourist attraction because many persons would love to come and live in this old remnant of days gone by if amenities available in other hotels were provided.

-- the pathetic condition of the Red Fort in Muzaffarabad and how it needs the urgent attention of the authorities who are supposed to be looking after our heritage sites. People say all over the world historical buildings and monuments are preserved and cared for because they are an attraction for tourists, especially those who are interested in history and architecture but unfortunately here these sites get no attention, while many heritage buildings have been knocked down to build ugly commercial plazas.

-- the thoughtful gesture by the Prime Minister to provide medical care as well as a clean environment for those who are agitating against his government so that they can remain in relative comfort and free of common ailments. People say political differences aside, it is gestures such as this that make for good statesmanship and they should be appreciated by not only those who are staging the sit in but by everyone.

-- the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and how it has been welcomed by Sikh nationals around the world who are coming to celebrate the birthday of their Guru. People say this is a plus point for the government and those who are objecting to it should realise how they would feel if they were not allowed to visit religious sites dear to their heart just because they were in another country, or because of acrimonious politics between the two countries.

-- the sad fact that political bigwigs and other persons of influence, whoever they may be, do not have faith or trust in local medical specialists and want to go abroad for treatment, undermining the reputation of the doctors. People say this raises the question of whether it is only these influential persons who have strange diseases or ailments that cannot be treated here and whether the millions of other persons who live here are immune from them.

-- the welcome ban on the use of mobile phones in educational institutions by the Punjab government and how it should be replicated by all other provincial governments. People say those who protest against the move citing security of their offspring, or other unimportant reasons, need to remember that mobile phones, while being convenient, are being increasingly misused for unhealthy/ anti-social behaviour and this needs to be curtailed so that young people can turn their mind to healthy activities like sports.