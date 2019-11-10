Building bylaws to be enforced in private housing societies

Islamabad :Capital Development Authority (CDA), campaign for effective enforcement of building byelaws & regulations is underway in the private housing societies of Islamabad, says a press release.

As a result of this campaign, more than 1,100 building plans were submitted for approval to Building Control Directorate-II, CDA and out of these 965 building plans were approved.

In the first phase, residential building plans of the private housing societies are being approved, while in the second phase, building plans for commercial building would be approved, on issuance of notification of these byelaws, as approved by the Federal Cabinet on the recommendations of Federal commission for review of Master plans. In this way, notices have been issued to buildings owners in Sector E-11 on their non-confirmation use/violation.

Furthermore, to prevent the residential houses/area from commercial use, people/residents are also indicating to CDA for its non-confirmation use in these private housing societies.

Building Control Directorate - II of the authority have already started the legal action against the violators/non-confirming users, while on receiving complaint by the people/resident notices are being issued to the violators/non-confirming users in these private Housing societies.