Sun Nov 10, 2019
A
November 10, 2019

Poor health quality increases health risks in capital

Islamabad

November 10, 2019

Islamabad : The ambient air quality of the federal capital has been recorded unhealthy that has increased health risks for sensitive groups.

The hazardous pollutants of particulate matter of 2.5 microns has exceeded the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) standards as the ambient air quality in the federal capital is recorded worse in the federal capital.

According to air quality report released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) have not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m³) rather also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 25 micrograms per meter cube.

