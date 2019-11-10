Girls college holds ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’

Islamabad :The Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/4, held a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Besides students and teachers, the former model college principals, vice-principals and teachers were also in attendance.

Qaiserah Alvi, Gul Bibi, Farzana Gillani and Yasmeen Bukhari were the special guests on the occasion.

The event formally started with Quran Khwani. There followed recitation of Durood Sharif.

During Milad the recitation of Hamd-e-Bari Taa'la and Naa't-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (peace be upon him) were offered by teachers including Aneela Manzar, Shazia Shakeel, Sabeeha Neelum and Sadia Zafar and students.

Ms Iffat Khalid, Head of Islamic Studies Department enlightened the audience with different aspects of the holy life and teaching of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

She said the entire life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of luminosity for the Muslim ummah. Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) is the prime example to follow; the best can be achieved by practicing the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

"Our Prophet (peace be upon him) taught us all the highest standards of living that can be acquired and demonstrated through the practices of Prophets '(peace be upon him) acts," she added.

At the end, participants prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah.