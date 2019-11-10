‘Fearless’ Charlize Theron honoured by Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: Charlize Theron was honored by Hollywood Friday for a “fearless” career in which she tackled themes including sexual harassment long before the #MeToo movement up-ended the industry.

The 44-year-old South African Oscar-winner, who has often played down her flawless looks to win darker, more complex parts, collected the prestigious American Cinematheque Award at a Beverly Hills gala.

“I´m overwhelmed — I need a cocktail!” she told AFP as stars including Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogen, and David Oyelowo gathered to honor her career. “These people who are here tonight have been with me through a lot of stuff.” Theron won the best actress Academy Award in 2004 with her turn as prostitute and serial killer Aileen Wuornos in “Monster.”

She earned Hollywood´s respect with a visceral performance which saw her pack on 30 pounds (14 kg) and render herself unrecognizable with makeup and prosthetics to play the unappealing murderer.

“She is the most fearless actor I´ve ever worked with, and probably the most fearless human being I´ve ever met,” said Jason Reitman, who directed Theron in “Young Adult” and “Tully.”

Next month Theron appears in another transformative role — as former TV anchor Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” which depicts the downfall of Fox News co-founder Roger Ailes after a sexual harassment scandal.

“When I read (the script) it felt like it was part of a conversation that was happening now. And that to me, felt really important,” she said.

In contrast, her 2005 turn as a miner who files the United States´ first class-action sexual harassment lawsuit in

“North Country” came at a time when Hollywood turned a blind eye to such issues.

Back then there was a sense that sexual harassment “was in the past and that it´s been dealt with,” said Theron.