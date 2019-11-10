Iran says enriching uranium to five percent

TEHRAN: Iran said Saturday it is now enriching uranium to five percent, after a series of steps back from its commitments under a troubled 2015 accord with major powers.

The deal set a 3.67 percent limit for uranium enrichment but Iran announced it would no longer respect it after Washington unilaterally abandoned the agreement last year and reimposed crippling sanctions.

“Based on our needs and what we have been ordered, we are currently producing five percent,” Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told a press conference.

He said Iran has the “capacity to produce five percent, twenty percent, sixty percent, or any percentage” of enriched uranium, a claim often repeated by Tehran.

Uranium enrichment is the sensitive process that produces fuel for nuclear power plants but also, in highly extended form, the fissile core for a warhead.

The current five percent level exceeds the limit set by the accord but is less than the 20 percent Iran had previously operated and far less than the 90 percent level required for a warhead.

In its fourth step away from the agreement, Iran resumed enrichment at the Fordow plant south of Tehran on Thursday, with engineers feeding uranium hexafluoride gas (UF6) into the plant´s mothballed enrichment centrifuges.

Iran was already enriching uranium at another plant in Natanz.

Tehran emphasises the measures it has taken are swiftly reversible if the remaining parties to the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — find a way to get around US sanctions.

On July 1, Iran said it had increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to beyond a 300-kilogramme maximum set by the deal, and a week later, it announced it had exceeded the enrichment cap.The third move had it firing up advanced centrifuges on September 7 to enrich uranium faster and to higher levels.

Iran says prepared to show footage of inspector incident: Iran said Saturday it is prepared if necessary to release footage of an incident with a UN nuclear inspector last week that led to it cancelling her accreditation.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of “an outrageous and unwarranted act of intimidation,” while the European Union voiced “deep concern”.

Iran´s Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that a check at the entrance gate to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant “triggered the alarm multiple times, showing (the inspector) was either contaminated with certain materials or had them on her”.

He did not specify what the materials were or whether they had actually been found in her possession.

Kamalvandi said that Iran´s report on the incident to the International Atomic Energy Agency had convinced everyone but “the US, the Zionist regime and some Persian Gulf countries”.

“We´ve announced that if needed we will even present the footage of this,” he told a news conference, noting that Iran´s “bitter experiences” of nuclear sabotage had led to the strict system of checks.

Iran has accused its arch foes Israel and the United States of mounting a long campaign of sabotage involving the assassination of Iranian engineers and cyberattacks on key facilities.

The IAEA said Thursday that the inspector was briefly prevented from leaving the country, adding that her treatment was “not acceptable.”

Iran´s ambassador to the agency, Kazem Gharib Abadi, denied the inspector was ever detained, saying she was allowed to leave even though an investigation was still ongoing.

Under a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that has been undermined by Washington´s withdrawal last year, its nuclear facilities are subject to continuous monitoring by the IAEA.