Sun Nov 10, 2019
AFP
November 10, 2019

Spain to extradite Venezuela leader to US

World

MADRID: A top Spanish court has said it will extradite Venezuela´s former military intelligence chief to the US on drug trafficking charges, a judicial source said, just weeks after the court ordered his release.

Spain´s National Court on Friday approved an appeal from the public prosecutors´ office to send General Hugo Armando Carvajal to the US on the country´s request, the source said.

