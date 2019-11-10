Spain to extradite Venezuela leader to US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: A top Spanish court has said it will extradite Venezuela´s former military intelligence chief to the US on drug trafficking charges, a judicial source said, just weeks after the court ordered his release.
Spain´s National Court on Friday approved an appeal from the public prosecutors´ office to send General Hugo Armando Carvajal to the US on the country´s request, the source said.
