T20 Int’ls reach 1000-match mark in 15 years

The day of November 3, 2019 would be remembered for a long time because on this day, T20 internationals, the newest and shortest format of international cricket, reached the 1000-match mark.

Remember the inaugural T20 International was played between Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland some 15 years ago on February, 17, 2005.

T20 Internationals, the whirlwind format of cricket, took 15 years to reach this extent. Nowadays, the T20 cricket is being played pretty frequently and it is expected that the format will complete next 1000 matches in approximately 8/10 years time.

The historic 1000th T20 international match was played between Bangladesh and hosts India at Delhi on Nov 3, 2019. The shocking defeat of strong Indian team at the hands of Bangladesh in their home ground certainly enhanced the significance of 1000th T20 match.

Though India won the next match comfortably but cricket-mad Indian fans won’t forget the bitter loss for a long time in 1000th T20 clash against comparatively junior Bangladesh side.

Several top teams of the world have experienced different kinds of ups and downs during the first 1000 T20 matches.

Australia, which is widely known as most professional cricket team in Test and ODI formats, took some years to settle down in T20 Internationals. And now, the Australian cricket team have been transformed into a strong outfit under the leadership of aggressive skipper Aaron Finch.

On the other hand, struggling Pakistan cricket team is going to lose its top ICC T20 team ranking after two back-to-back T20 series debacles against second string Sri Lanka at home grounds and Australia.

As far as individual performances are concerned, several star cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and Shahid Afridi etc led their teams to thrilling victories on numerous occasions through their incredible performances during the first 1000 T20 matches.

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga became first bowler to grab 100 wickets in T20s. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who had 98 wickets in T20s, could have grabbed this distinction had he not been retired from T20 career in haste.

Pakistan’s M Hasnain, who turned 19 in April this year, became the youngest bowler in cricket history to claim a T20I hat-trick against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium last month.