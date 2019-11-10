Royal Ransom claims Arbab Nur Khan Cup

LAHORE: The fluke of Royal Ransom worked well in the 11th winter meeting as it claimed the Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup held here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Royal Ransom pushed aside the favourite to be the winner number one of the day while in the other six Takht Hazara Plate races, Only Jutt, Silken Black, Double Action, User, Legacy and Double O Seven stood on top of their respective races. In all there were three upsets and four of the favourites lived up to the expectations.The opening race of the day was a complete surprise when Only Jutt claimed the winning place with Royal Runner being second and Albaila becoming third when

Time Less was favourite while Chan Punjabi and Mehrbani were also in the loop. The second race was a win for the favourite Silken Black and similarly, Dancing Beauty as believed was secpnd while contrary to the thoughts Tell Me was third.

The third race favourite was Double Action and was also the winner but second and third places were claimed by unknown horses Gold Man and Goti respectively.,

In the fourth race User surprised by winning everyone by jumping to the winner’s spot while Big Foot was second and favourite Khadim was but it became third.

In the fifth race, which was Arbab Nur Muhammad Khan Memorial Cup, Royal Ransom staged an upset when it was on fluke. However, the favourite was Miss Bulbul but it settled for a second position. The third place went to Tiger Jet.

In the sixth race, Legacy timed 1 minute and 03.5 second to be the winner. In this race second position was a surprise given by Salam-e-Deera while Madhuri Dixit, which was favourite, was pushed to the third spot.

In the seventh race favourite Double O Seven won the race while Zoaq-e-Yakeen as expected was second but out of thought Red Boy claimed third.