Sun Nov 10, 2019
AFP
November 10, 2019

Matildas beat Chile

Sports

AFP
November 10, 2019

SYDNEY: A record crowd for a women’s football international in Australia turned up to watch superstar Sam Kerr score two goals as the Matildas edged past Chile in a friendly on Saturday.

Playing their first match since the World Cup in June, skipper Kerr netted in each half to steer her team to a 2-1 win in Sydney.

The popularity of women’s football has been steadily rising in Australia, with players like Kerr, who is set to play next season in Europe, leading the way.

Last week Australia’s national team agreed a new centralised contract system that will see them earn the same as their male counterparts in a breakthrough hailed as a landmark for gender equality in sport.

