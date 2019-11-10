Stags Club move into quarters

LAHORE: Stags Club moved into quarterfinal of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Shahfaisal Club by 8 wickets in the last pre-quarterfinal played at Shahfaisal ground on Friday. Fine batting by Umer Butt and equally good bowling by Ghulam Haider were the main feature of the match

Scores: Shah Faisal Club 95 all out in 19.4 Overs (Haris Nazar 24, Gohar Hafeez 12, Zia Shehzad 11, M Ilyas 16, Ali Manzoor 13, Ghulam Haider 4/18, Ahmed Khan 2/19, Ahmed Shafiq 2/20). Stags CLub 99/2 in 15.5 Overs (Umer Butt 53, Junaid Ali 36(no).