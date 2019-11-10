Model Town Gym reach semis

LAHORE: Model Town Gym qualified for the semifinal of 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating strong Lahore United Club by 4 wickets in the exciting finish quarterfinal played at Dar Academy Ground.

Fine batting by Shoaib Akram and Asad ALi were the main feature of the match. Both Players had made 73 winning runs in unbeaten 6th wicket partnership.

Scores: Lahore United Club 209 all out in 39.4 Overs (Zohaib Amanat 66, Basat Ali 44, Adil Akram 35, Farman Ali 21, Yasir Ajmal 22, Shahid Iqbal 4/34, Kashif Ali 3/38, Ahsan Kaleem 2/39.

Model Town Gym 210/6 in 39.2 Overs (Haider Rameez 37, Daniyal Ahmed 48, Shoaib Akram 60(no), Asad Ali 40(no), Mamoon ur Riaz 4/39).