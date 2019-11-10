Total Nutrition face ABS in Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Total Nutrition will take on Asia Building System in the Aquafina Polo Cup 2019 main final to be played today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:30pm.

While in the subsidiary final, Aquafina will compete against Diamond Paints at 2:00 pm. Total 10 teams were taking part in the tournament and top two sides have made way to the finals and today (Sunday), they will be vying for the top honours.

Marketing Director Beverages – PepsiCo, Saad Munawwar Khan, and Senior Marketing Manager NCBs – PepsiCo, Ather Shakeel Baghpatee, will grace the final as chief guests while Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana and club’s executive committee members, polo players, their families and a great number of polo lovers will also be present on the occasion to witness the enthralling final.