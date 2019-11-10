AB de Villiers withdraws from PSL draft

LAHORE: Former South African captain AB de Villiers has withdrawn from Pakistan Super League draft.

De Villiers, who was part of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2019, also confirmed that he would not travel to Pakistan due to back issue.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to host complete PSL in Pakistan, which might be the reason behind De Villiers withdrawing from the tournament. The 35-year-old now only plays T20 leagues around the world. He is currently part of Tshwane Spartans in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and will next play Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat – he will miss first weeks of tournament.

Following BBL, the veteran cricketer is directly expected to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unlike other leagues, he plays the complete season of IPL – he had missed two weeks of action in Vitality T20 Blast where he represented Middlesex.

De Villiers had retired from international cricket in May 2018. However, he offered to return to South Africa’s squad for the World Cup 2019 just before the team selection. The offer was rejected by the board.

Meanwhile, few more players could back out from PSL 2020 for the reason that complete PSL will be played in Pakistan. Few players have toured Pakistan in the past couple of years but top players have declined to tour the country.

As per multiple reports, Pakistan are in line to host their first Test in 10 years as the Sri Lankan team is expected to play two-match Test series there. Once again, top players might pull out from the series – 10 players had declined going there for the limited-overs series in September-October.