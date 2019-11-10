Sindh, Northern QAT clash from tomorrow

LAHORE: Karachi’s National Stadium will stage its opening Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture this season when Sindh will host Northern in the 7th round action of the four-day first-class tournament on Monday.

Sindh and Northern are placed fifth and sixth, respectively on the points table and will be aiming to collect maximum points to stay alive in the tournament. The fact that this fixture will also be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel, adds further spice to the contest, stated a PCB press release.

Sindh are yet to record their maiden first-class win and the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit will look to make the most of their home conditions to achieve it.

Looking ahead to the fixture, Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “Our team is in good shape. It is just we haven’t been able to register a win in the tournament yet. Two of our matches were affected by rain and ended as draws so we are eyeing victories in the remaining matches to consolidate our position on the points table.”

Northern, the only team to have suffered two defeats to date, will hope that traveling to the port-city will bring a change in their fortunes.

In the last round, Northern suffered a heavy 204-run defeat at the hands of table-toppers Central Punjab at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium in a contest which was dominated by the spinners.

For Northern, Nauman Ali starred with 11 wickets in the contest. The left-arm spinner went on to record the best innings figures for this tournament with eight for 71.

Central Punjab v Balochistan: After consolidating their position at the top of the points table with a win over Northern, Central Punjab host Balochistan at Gaddafi Stadium as red-ball action returns to Pakistan’s home of cricket.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two sides. Balochistan hosted Central Punjab in the third-round of the ongoing tournament at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium in which the tourists recorded a thumping win with a margin of an innings and 12 runs.

Balochistan, thanks to young all-rounder Hussain Talat, edged out in securing a draw from a precarious situation in their last round match against Southern Punjab at Bugti Stadium

After being asked to follow-on by Southern Punjab, Balochistan had half of their batting line-up back in the pavilion with just 44 runs on board with a 163-run trail to surmount.

Hussain scored a valiant 167-ball 136 – his maiden century in first-class cricket – to save his side from a certain defeat. He had fallen 11 runs short of a hundred in the previous innings.

Central Punjab’s Zafar Gohar is the other in-form spinner and left a mark in the Faisalabad match. The left-arm spinner took 11 wickets, which included a seven for 79 in the second innings. The 24-year-old now has the most wickets in the tournament with 28 scalps at 25.50 runs a piece in six matches.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa v Southern Punjab: Third positioned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hope rain doesn’t play spoilsport in their upcoming fixture against Southern Punjab, who are second on the points table and are the only other side than Central Punjab to have won a match this season, at the picturesque Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab enter the contest at the back of strong show at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium. Sami Aslam and opener Umar Siddique scored solid centuries in their 283-run stand for the first-wicket and pacers Umaid Asif and Rahat Ali registered five-fers.

Seventh round fixtures (11-14 November): Central Punjab v Balochistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sindh v Northern, National Stadium, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.