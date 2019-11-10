close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
AFP
November 10, 2019

Torino beat ten-man Brescia

Sports

AFP
November 10, 2019

MILAN: Andrea Belotti converted a pair of penalties with Alex Berenguer bagging another brace to get Torino back to winning ways with a 4-0 romp over ten-man Brescia on Saturday.

Torino snapped their six-match winless run and inflicted a first defeat on new Brescia coach Fabio Grosso whose side are second-last in the Serie A table. Belotti got Torino off the mark after 17 minutes with a penalty awarded after a Simone Verdi free kick bounced off Brescia defender Andrea Cistana’s arm. The second came on 26 minutes when Czech defender Ales Mateju was deemed to have used his arm to block a Belotti shot on goal after a VAR review. Belotti again slotted in to bring his tally to seven Serie A goals this season. Brescia were reduced to ten men before break when Mateju was sent off for a second yellow card for fouling Belotti.

