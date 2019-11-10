Huzaifa suffers narrow defeat in final

ISLAMABAD: Talented teenager Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, who recently won back-to-back international Junior ITF titles in Islamabad, lost a close final against Japanese G Inqui in Fujairah (UAE) in yet another international event Saturday.

Huzaifa lost both set on tie break 6-7 (3), 6-7 (5) in a final that lasted two hours and forty minutes. Both players went on to hold their serves before Inqui getting better on the tie break.

Huzaifa defeated Indian leading player R Mehra 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals and then went on to beat Bulgarian Nedelchev 6-1, 6-0 in the semis before losing a tight final against Japan player.

Huzaifa now heads back home where he will represent Army at the 33rd National Games tennis event in Peshawar.