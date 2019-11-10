Aamir, Arish put Northern in control

Lahore: Five-wicket hauls from Aamir Ali and Arish Ali Khan were the highlights on day one of the final of National U19 Three-Day tournament played between Northern and Sindh at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Northern were dismissed for 220 in 77.2 overs.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz top-scored with 43 off 41 balls, he hit six fours. Abdul Fasih (34) and Hassan Abid (33) were the other contributors. For Sindh, both slow left-arm spinners Aamir Ali and Arish Ali Khan took five wickets each.

In return, Sindh were 64 for one in 19 overs when stumps were drawn.Mubashir Nawaz and Jahanzaib Sultan will resume their innings tomorrow on 26 and 23 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief: Northern U19 v Sindh U19, Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura Northern U19 220 all-out, 77.2 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 43, Abdul Fasih 34; Arish Ali Khan 5-85, Aamir Ali 5-79) Sindh U19 64-1, 19 overs overs (Mubashir Nawaz 26 not-out, Jahanzaib Sultan 23 not-out).