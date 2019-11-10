Javelin thrower Arshad eyes gold medal in National Games

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday said that he would fight for grace in the 33rd National Games, adding, his sole target was to deliver in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I will make a single good attempt in the National Games here to win gold because I have developed shin injury a week ago. My main focus is on the 13th South Asian Games as I want to qualify for Olympics in that event,” Mian Channu-born Arshad told ‘The News’ here at the Qayyum Sports Complex in an interview. Arshad will compete on November 14 at 3:15pm.

Arshad is Pakistan’s most successful javelin thrower. In short time he has shot to fame and is a world class athlete. He had attained IAAF Under-20 World No3 spot when he lifted bronze in the 12th South Asian Games held in India in 2016.

Arshad is just 22 and is aiming to not only to qualify for the Olympics but also to perform there. “It would not be difficult to perform in Olympics. I am confident I can do anything at any major stage,” the tall athlete said.

Arshad has been constantly performing well in international circuit. He last year in Indonesia’s Asian Games broke Pakistan’s long barren patch in athletics when he won bronze medal by recording 80.75m throw, a glorious effort.

He last month in Doha further improved his performance when he recorded an 81.52 metre throw in the World Athletics Championships in Khalifa International Stadium to show to his rivals that he is the most dangerous athlete which Pakistan has developed. He will need to record 85m throw if he is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad has also to his credit bronze in the Asian Junior Athletics Championships which held in Vietnam in 2016. He also lifted bronze in the last Islamic Games held in Baku in 2017.

The most positive aspect of Arshad’s personality as an athlete is that he does not take pressure. “I always play with confident and don’t take pressure,” Arshad said.