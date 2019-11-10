Religious leaders condemn verdict in Babri mosque case

LAHORE : Religious leaders and scholars strongly condemned the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to give the 16th century Babri Masjid land to Hindus, finding in the longest case of Indian history that the Masjid was allegedly built on a Hindu temple and hence it should be restored. The leaders held that the judgment was the death knells to the Indian secularism and victory of Hindu fanaticism over democratic values.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq termed the verdict shameful and black spot on the face of justice. Addressing a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora, he regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not uttered a word in condemnation of Indian court decision during his speech at the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. He said the Ayodhya verdict showed the ugly face of Hindutva extremism which had seeped deep into Indian state institutions, and allowed the Hindu extremists to continue their abuse against Muslims and convert all historical mosques in India.

He said that Hindutva goons had first demolished the centuries-old historical mosque and now they won the support of the top court after three decades in their favour. It is a complete denial of justice and victimisation of millions of Muslims of the subcontinent, he said. Siraj appealed to the international community to take notice of the biased decision.

He also demanded the Pakistani government play its role in exposing the approach of the world’s so-called biggest democracy towards the Muslim community.

The JI chief said the prime minister seemed confused during the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

PM Imran Khan had not only taken an apologetic stand on Kashmir, he also indirectly offered friendship to Indian PM Modi, the JI chief stated. He said the weak stand of the present and past rulers on Kashmir cause provided New Delhi an opportunity to wipe out Kashmir as a state from the world map.

Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) chief Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali said Indian supreme court riding the Hindutva sentiments had launched a big attack on the sentiments of nearly two billion Muslims on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi by giving a 400 years old mosque premises to Hindus.

He said giving Babri Masjid to Hindus was the reply of India to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opening of Kartarpur border.

Shia Ulema Council Punjab President Allama Sibtain Haider Sabzwari said Indian Supreme Court had badly failed to prevail upon religious terrorism of a majority community and trampled upon the norms of justice and secular values.

He said now India was not a country of secular leaders like Gandhi and Nehru but had become a state of Hindutva extremist groups like RSS, VHP, Shiv Sena and BJP. He appealed to the international community to take serious notice of forcible and judicial occupation of Muslim places of worship and giving them away to Hindu majority. He demanded the Muslim world to boycott Indian products and diplomats.

Pakistan United Council Chairman and Ahle Hadith leader Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed said Indian supreme court had not only murdered justice but also the religious tolerance, secularism and democracy by handing over Babri Masjid to Hindus. He said India had now become a detention and torture centre for non-Hindu minorities and dumping ground of international laws.

He lamented the Muslim rulers had closed their eyes to merciless killings of Muslim men, women and children by Indian army.