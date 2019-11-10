close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Police hold flag marches

Lahore

LAHORE :Flag marches were conducted by police in all divisions of Lahore in the wake of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) to promote sense of protection among the citizens.

All units of Operations Wing, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, Anti-Riots Force and Rescue 1122 partook in the flag marches. The objective behind the flag marches was to keep the public aware of sense of protection.

Six SPs, 34 DSPs, 43 inspectors, 481 upper-subordinates and 10,000 jawans will perform duty on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Meanwhile, flag marches were also conducted in all districts of the province under the supervision of DPOs and CPOs. The flag marches were started from district police lines. The flag marches passed through different roads and markets to develop sense of protection in the public.

Moreover, CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors have been installed at sensitive venues of Mahfil-e-Milad. Keeping in view the mahafil and processions on the occasion of Eid Miladul Nabi (PBUH), traffic management plans have also been devised.

