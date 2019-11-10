close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Call to promote Iqbal’s philosophy

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

LAHORE : Pakistan can be strengthened by promoting the philosophy of Alama Muhammad Iqbal, said Tehreek-e-Nifaz Urdu President and educational expert Professor Afsheen Sheharyar here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion 142th birth anniversary of Alama Iqbal, she said training of youths on ideological basis was necessary. She demanded the government implement Urdu as an official language.

The government should implement the verdict issued by Supreme Court to use Urdu as official language, demanded the professor. She announced that she was going to start signature campaign for promotion of Urdu language in colleges and universities.

