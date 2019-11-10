PU teachers visit Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE : A delegation of Punjab University faculty members and officers led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Saturday. They offered fateha and paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In his message, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said, “We salute our national poet, great philosopher and the architect of Pakistan for his vision to have a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Now it is our responsibility to follow his sayings and made this great country as a powerful as we can.”