Tribute paid to Iqbal on birth anniversary

LAHORE :The 142nd birth anniversary of poet, philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday.

A graceful change of guard ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Lahore. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy took charge of the guard duties. Station Commander of Pakistan Navy, Commodore Naimatullah Khan, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. He also wrote his impressions on the visitors’ book.

Governor: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government opened Kartarpur Corridor in the light of the vision of founding fathers of Pakistan – Dr Allam Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to reporters at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal here on Saturday, he said the Poet of the East Allam Muhammad Iqbal championed the cause of minority rights, and Prime Minister Imran Khan translated the vision into reality. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the philosophy of Allama Iqbal was the cornerstone of political vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

To a question, he said the government was trying to model Pakistan according to the dream of Allama Iqbal and turn the country into a prosperous, peaceful and tolerant country.

To another question, he said the PPP and PML-N had taken a judicious decision by not taking part in the Azadi March of Maulana Fazalur Rehman, adding the time was not ripe for the protest as it distracted international attention from the Kashmir issue. The PTI government worked hard to internationalise the issue, he said.

"Maulana Fazalur Rehman had undertaken a protest rally to the federal capital when the government was highlighting Kashmir issue vehemently", he said.

Responding to a query, the Punjab governor said the government facilitated Azadi March in the light of PTI's cardinal principles of freedom of speech and freedom of movement.

However, he expressed the hope that Maulana Fazalur Rehman would not adopt the path of confrontation with the government.

About Nawaz Sharif, the governor said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be allowed to get medical treatment from the country of his choice, adding that the government had provided the best medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

He said the family was also facilitated to look after the ailing Nawaz Sharif, adding the government would not create any hurdle in Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment.

