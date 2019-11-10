Chinese inflation hits highest rate since 2012

Beijing: China´s consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost eight years in October driven by a spike in pork prices caused by an outbreak of African swine fever, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The consumer price index (CPI) -- a key gauge of retail inflation -- hit 3.8 percent last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, up from 3.0 percent in September and the highest annual rate since January 2012.

Analysts in a Bloomberg News poll had forecast a rate of 3.4 percent.

Prices of pork, the staple meat in China, have more than doubled in the past year, according to the NBS.

More than a million pigs have been culled due to the widespread outbreaks since African swine fever appeared in August 2018, according to official statistics, but that is widely considered to be an underestimate.

This, in turn, has also pushed up prices of other meats including beef, chicken, duck and eggs as consumers switch to other protein sources.

The spike has led the government to intervene to stabilise prices and guarantee supplies, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"Chinese leaders are terrified of inflation," Beijing-based research firm Trivium China said in a note, describing price rises as "one of the big drivers behind the 1989 Tiananmen protests".

The inflation rate that year stood at 18.25 percent.

Producer prices, meanwhile, saw their steepest decline in more than three years, sliding for a sixth straight month, hit by the trade war with the United States.

The producer price index (PPI) -- an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate -- contracted 1.6 percent in October from the previous year, the NBS said.

That came after prices shrank 1.2 percent in September, and represented the sharpest decline since August 2016.

Analysts in a Bloomberg poll had forecast producer prices would shrink 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, China´s exports suffered their third month of decline in October, and while the drop was less than expected there were warnings of more pain to come as the US trade war rumbles on.

While tensions between the world´s top two economies are beginning to ease, Beijing is struggling to get the engines of growth firing on all cylinders as demand for its goods around the world tails off.

In the latest sign of weakness, official data showed overseas shipments fell 0.9 percent on-year last month, though that is much slower than the 3.2 percent drop seen in September and much better than forecasts.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had tipped a 3.9 percent plunge.

Imports sank for the sixth straight month in October, dropping 6.4 percent, though that was also an improvement on the previous month and beat estimates.

China´s trade surplus with the United States, a key point of anger in the White House, increased to $26.42 billion.

The economic powerhouses have been embroiled in a bruising trade war for more than a year, with punitive tariffs slapped on two-way trade worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

But markets have been buoyed in recent weeks by expectations the row, which has dragged on the global economy, could be easing as China and the US finalise a mini trade deal that is part of a wider agreement.

Hopes for an end to the stand-off were boosted Thursday when China said the two sides have agreed a plan to remove tariffs imposed on goods in stages if the phase one preliminary pact on which they are working is completed.

Ken Cheung Kin Tai, a senior strategist at Mizuho Bank said that the "less worrying trade figures should help suppress fears of weakening fourth-quarter China growth amid the trade war".

China´s economic growth slowed to six percent in the third quarter, the weakest rate in 27 years.

However, analysts warned the subdued outlook worldwide will continue to weigh on trade.

"Slowing global growth and the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade tensions will continue to dampen trade prospects in China and demand for imports," said Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics.

He added that further policy easing and support from the government could be expected to stabilise growth.

"The contraction in both exports and imports eased more than expected last month," said Martin Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics.

"But even if the ´phase one´ US-China trade deal crosses the finish line, it is unlikely to alleviate the main headwinds facing exporters and outbound shipments look set to remain weak in the coming months."