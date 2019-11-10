Rupee may go up

The rupee increased its value against the dollar in the outgoing week due to lower import payments and positive sentiments.

The local currency appreciated 17 paisas to 155.47 versus the greenback in the interbank market.

Dealers expect the currency to gain slightly next week, amid dull dollar demand from importers and corporates and increased foreign exchange reserves.

The rupee is also likely to get a boost from a successful International Monetary Fund’s staff mission.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund’s staff on Friday reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the first review under the extended fund facility.

“The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF management and the executive board of directors. Completion of the review

will enable disbursement of SDR 328 million (or around $450 million) and will help

unlock significant funding from bilateral and multilateral partners,” the IMF said in a statement.

“All performance criteria for end-September were met with comfortable margins and progress continues towards meeting all structural benchmarks.”

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $443 million $8.357 billion during the week that ended on November 1.

Some dealers said the expectations of monetary easing could also add gains to the currency.

The State Bank of Pakistan is seeing keeping its policy rate at 13.25 percent at its monetary policy review meeting due this month.

Some analysts expect the central bank to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points.

In the interbank market, the rupee commenced the week on a stable note by closing at 155.64 to the dollar, compared with 155.65 in the previous session.

The currency ended flat against the greenback on Tuesday.

The rupee traded stronger at 155.59/dollar in the third session. It gained five paisas further to close at 155.54 on Thursday.

The local currency concluded the week by trading at 155.47 against the greenback. In the open market, the rupee traded in the band of 155.55 and 155.60 versus the greenback during the outgoing week.