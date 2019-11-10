India look to quell BD’s hopes of historic series win

NAGPUR, India: With the series tied at 1-1, India and Bangladesh have all to play for in the third and final game at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday (today).

Having won their first-ever T20I against India in the opening fixture in Delhi, Bangladesh set their sights on a historic series win. They began well in the early part of the second T20I played in Rajkot, where they raced to 59-0 from seven overs after being put in to bat.

However, they lost their way against the Indian spinners and ended up posting a below-par total, which the hosts had little trouble chasing down.

Bangladesh will, however, fancy their chances at Nagpur – a venue which has offered significant assistance for the slower bowlers in recent times. Their chief concern though lies in batting, as their batsmen have failed to convert their starts into big scores, barring Mushfiqur Rahim’s match-winning fifty in the first T20I, and the visitors will need to address that to challenge the strong Indian team.

The hosts, after a resounding win in Rajkot, will draw confidence from skipper Rohit Sharma’s form. In the bowling department, their spinners have performed well in both games.