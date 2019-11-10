Youthful Sindh golf team hopes to make presence felt in National Games

KARACHI: A young Sindh golf team will be representing the province in the National Games getting underway in Peshawar from Sunday (today).

In order to give exposure to rising youngsters of Sindh, the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) has selected a five-member men’s team for the golf event of the National Games.

The average age of the team is 17 years. The team includes two 15-year-olds – Omar Khalid and Daniyal Khan. The other three members of the team – Vivek Anand, Junaid Irfan and Waleed Chachar (reserve) are also teenagers. The players were selected in the Sindh team on the basis of their performance in a series of major national-level tournaments including the CNS Open, CJCSC Open, Sindh Open and SGA Cup held earlier this year.

“We have mostly selected youngsters in order to give them exposure. They did well in the national-level tournaments and we expect them to give a good showing in Peshawar,” Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, told ‘The News’.

Asad, who gave a send-off to the Sindh golf contingent which also includes a three-member ladies team, hoped that the youngsters will make their presence felt in the golf event which will feature all the top players of the country.

“It is an excellent opportunity for these youngsters to prove their mettle,” he said.

The three-member ladies team includes Ghazala Zafar, Aamna Amjad and Anum Zehra. Asadullah Khan, an avid golfer, will be the team manager.

The Sindh contingent will fly for Peshawar on Sunday. The players will take part in a practice round on Monday before featuring in the golf event of the National Games to be played over four days. The 72-hole event will be hosted by the KP Golf Association under supervision of the Pakistan Golf Federation. The ladies event will be a three-day affair.