Khawaja Junaid to conduct video analysis of players’ performance

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s manager-cum-head coach Khawaja Junaid has said that he will conduct video analysis of each player’s performance in the team’s recent tours of Germany and Netherlands.

While talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, Junaid said that after analysis of each player’s individual performance, a one-week training camp will be held in December to rectify their weaknesses.

“It is first time that each player’s performance will be reviewed through critical video analysis,” Junaid said. “After analysis, we will address the weaknesses of each player in the one-week training camp in Lahore.”

He said that around 20 national team players will be part of the 33rd National Games, which begins Sunday (today).

Junaid revealed that he has finalised his report on the Germany and Netherlands tours and will submit it to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) high-ups in a couple of days.

Green-shirts faced Netherlands in the two 2020 Olympic qualifying matches. They held hosts to 4-4 draw in the first match before being hammered 6-2 in the second game.

Junaid said that he has advised the federation to arrange test series for Green-shirts against other Asian countries.

“Pakistan must play test series against other Asian countries in 2020. Even if matches against India are no possible due to political situation, the Green-shirts must play against teams like Japan, Malaysia, Korea, and China. That will help us further identify the players’ weaknesses and will also give them more confidence,” he said.